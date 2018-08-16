Yellowknife RCMP charge woman in Sushi Café crash

Yellowknife RCMP have charged a woman in relation to a single vehicle crash that damaged a popular local sushi restaurant.

In the early morning hours of July 15, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into the side of Sushi Café, causing significant damage to the restaurant on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 54 Street.

In a press release Thursday, police said they have now charged Kimberley Ongahak, 36, with impaired driving of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent, in relation to the incident.

Police said when they arrived at the scene of the incident, both the restaurant and the vehicle were empty.

The release Thursday said the truck was seized for analysis by the RCMP's forensic identification team.

The crash shattered several windows and the exterior wall of the restaurant as well as breaking some furniture.

While Sushi Café was forced to close for several weeks due to the damages, it partially reopened on Aug. 3 while repairs continued.

Ongahak has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.