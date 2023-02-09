Supreme Court of Canada dismisses federal effort to appeal Indigenous class-action against RCMP in the North

A decision by the Supreme Court of Canada has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit against the federal government for the behaviour of RCMP officers in the Yukon, N.W.T. and Nunavut.

The lawsuit, started by lead plaintiff Joe David Nasogaluak of Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., alleges Indigenous people are regularly assaulted by RCMP officers because of their racial origin, and the federal Crown has historically turned a blind eye.

It claims RCMP are responsible "for the epidemic of police assaults that take place in the Territories," and that the federal Crown has been "systemically negligent" in funding, oversight, operation, supervision, control and support of RCMP detachments and officers.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed a request from the Attorney General of Canada to appeal the class-action.

Nasogaluak claims he was assaulted by RCMP and subjected to racial slurs during an arrest when he was 15 years old. The class-action seeks $500 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages from the federal government.

Justice Glennys McVeigh certified the class-action in June 2021, and the Federal Court of Appeal upheld that decision in May 2022, with some modifications to the scope of the class-action.