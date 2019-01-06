N.W.T. francophone superintendent named to Canadian Top 10 list

Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest superintendent Yvonne Careen has been named one of Canada's most influential French-Canadians.

The accolade was passed down by the Association de la presse francophone which cited Careen's persistence in rebuilding and opening the new Ecole Allain St-Cyr school as the reason she was given the honour.

Sworn to secrecy, she did not reveal she won until Wednesday, but Careen said she found out in late December.

"It was a surprise when I received the news," she said. "But I look at it, I look at my 30 years in education in the Northwest Territories, and and I say I have done a lot of work and this project has been my focus so I'm proud of that."

It took Careen and her team of staff and parents 15 years to open the new school. Careen said the group had to cut through a lot of red tape to bring their dream to life.

"It's a shared award that I'm glad to to share in the name of the francophone community of Yellowknife, especially where education is concerned," Careen said. "Yes I championed it but it was a culmination of the efforts of many people even before me."

With the new school open, Careen said she is glad to be able to reflect on over a decade of planning and bureaucracy.

Next, the school board will be turning its attention to building a new College Boreal in Hay River, N.W.T.