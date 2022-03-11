Sunday transit service to start in Whitehorse this weekend

Transit riders in Whitehorse now have access to service seven days a week.

Starting this weekend, there will be bus service on all routes – and the Handi-Bus – on Sundays and statutory holidays.

"It's an exciting move," said Jason Bradshaw, the city's transit services manager. "We're able to support people on Sundays get to work, get some groceries, just get them where they need to go. I hope that people get a lot of use out of it."

Bradshaw said, adding Sunday transit service will cost about $400,000 a year.

He said that at the moment, there's no plan to increase bus fares.

Whitehorse city council voted to add Sunday and statutory holiday transit service in its most recent budget last month.

Mayor Laura Cabbott said when the budget was introduced in February that she hoped expanding public transit on Sundays and statutory holidays will reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The service will operate on the Saturday schedule.

Buses will now run every day of the year except Christmas Day and New Year's Day.