'Long overdue': Sunday bus service in Whitehorse expected to start in March

It's been a long time coming for many Whitehorse residents, and if all goes as expected, there will be city transit service on Sundays and statutory holidays beginning in March.

"[This] is really big news and really great news," said Shonagh McCrindle, executive director of Inclusion Yukon, which advocates for people with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

She said if you don't have a vehicle, like many of the people the organization she leads advocates for, going to work on a Sunday is a challenge.

"It's a really big deal that now folks will be able to get around, go to their jobs, go to groceries, do whatever it is that they need to on Sundays and not just have to take a day off from their lives because of the fact that they have a different ability," she said.

Whitehorse city council tabled its operating budget this week and it includes the Sunday bus service, including the Handy Bus service for people with mobility issues, and additional bus stops in high demand areas.

Jason Bradshaw, the city's transit manager, said the feedback he's received so far has all been positive.

"Every type of response we've had is that it's long overdue," he said.

A Whitehorse Transit bus on the move. Bradshaw said planning Sunday transit service 'took a council that was, you know, pro-transit, and some community groups that helped get it over the line.' (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Bradshaw said the transit service submitted a plan for enhanced bus services last summer as part of its budget cycle.

"And it just took a council that was, you know, pro-transit, and some community groups that helped get it over the line," he said.

Council will vote on the operating budget on Feb. 28 and then, Bradshaw said, it will take about two to three weeks to develop and implement the new schedule.

He said the Sunday service will cost about $400,000 annually but added the figure doesn't include revenue from the service.

He added he's not aware of any plan to increase bus fares.

"Maybe down the road," he said. "I don't have any decision on that."

Increased economic opportunity

Susan Guatto, executive director of the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce, said she's thrilled with the plan for Sunday bus service. She said it provides an economic benefit to the community.

"It creates an equitable transportation system that's accessible by residents," she said, adding that there is a lot of support for the expanded service among the chamber's members.

She said that in addition to giving people who don't have a vehicle a way to get around on Sunday, it also provides a choice for residents to not take their vehicle on a Sunday as they go about their business.

"I think it's a win," she said.

A Whitehorse Transit bus downtown. Adding the Sunday service is expected to cost the City about $400,000, according to Bradshaw. He said the figure does not include the revenue from the service. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

However, she also said she's concerned about the cost to taxpayers.

She expects the city will collect information about how the system works and what the uptake is on the expanded service.

"Having that seventh day added means that there can be information collected on that. So that's what I'm looking forward to seeing," she said.

Handy Bus service

Bradshaw said Handy Bus service – on-demand transportation for people who aren't able to use the standard transit system – will be included in the Sunday service.

"When we have conventional fixed-line transit services, we have to offer Handy Bus services as well," explained Bradshaw. "So that's going to be there for the same amount of service span or time that we offer conventional services."

"I feel relieved," said Matthew Lien, a city resident who has advocated for more accessible transit services since having to find alternative ways to take his mother around town.

He started an online petition last October for seven-day-a week Handy Bus service.

"Going through this process and hearing from so many people has really impressed upon me the need for a more improved public transportation system in Whitehorse," he said.

Modernizing network

Bradshaw said the transit service will also introduce two new apps in the summer, one for the bus schedules and the other for buying tickets.

"When it's very cold out, you can watch where your bus is on its route in relation to the stop that you need to catch it," said Bradshaw.

"So you know, you can hang out in your house, in the warmth of either your office or your house and only have to go to the bus when it's, you know, right around the corner sort of thing."