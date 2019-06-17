$75M in summer construction projects planned across N.W.T. highways and roadways

Travellers on N.W.T. highways should be prepared for construction delays this summer as workers dig into eight highways, two bridges, five access roads and one pedestrian path.

According to a press release from the Department of Infrastructure, more than $75 million worth of projects will get underway this summer.

One project not on the list is a bridge replacement at Frank Channel, near Behchoko. In May, 2018, Kevin McLeod, assistant deputy minister for infrastructure, told CBC the a new bridge was under consideration, which is why repairs weren't done to the bridge in the year previous.

According to an email from a department spokesperson, some deck patching had recently been completed, but "a decision has not yet been made for the replacement of the Frank Channel bridge."

Projects across the N.W.T. include: