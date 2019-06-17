Skip to Main Content
$75M in summer construction projects planned across N.W.T. highways and roadways
The Northwest Territories government has announced more than $75M in roadwork to get underway across the territory this summer.

Work continues on the Hay River to Pine Point Bridge. It is among $75M in roadwork projects announced by the territorial government for this summer. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Travellers on N.W.T. highways should be prepared for construction delays this summer as workers dig into eight highways, two bridges, five access roads and one pedestrian path.

According to a press release from the Department of Infrastructure, more than $75 million worth of projects will get underway this summer.

One project not on the list is a bridge replacement at Frank Channel, near Behchoko. In May, 2018, Kevin McLeod, assistant deputy minister for infrastructure, told CBC the a new bridge was under consideration, which is why repairs weren't done to the bridge in the year previous.

According to an email from a department spokesperson, some deck patching had recently been completed, but "a decision has not yet been made for the replacement of the Frank Channel bridge."

Projects across the N.W.T. include:

  • Highway 1, which will be reconstructed from kilometre 207-222.

  • Highway 3, which will be repaired and rehabilitated from kilometre 244.1-256.3. Highway 3 will also receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 124-164.

  • Highway 4, which will be reconstructed from kilometre 51.12-54.60.

  • Highway 5, which will receive a chipseal overlay from kilometres 24-54 and 211-266.

  • Highway 6, which will receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 0-42 and kilometre 66-90.

  • Highway 7, which is expected to be reconstructed from kilometre 20-23.

  • Highway 8, which will be reconstructed from kilometre 148-150.

  • Highway 10, which will have a culvert replaced at kilometre 131.2.

  • Yellowknife will have the pedestrian path from downtown to the Niven Lake substation paved.

  • Inuvik, where the Inuvik Airport Access Road will be reconstructed from kilometre 259.4-269.

  • The Hay River Reserve Road will receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 0-12. Other surface repairs will also be carried out.

  • The Rae Access Road is expected to be upgraded from kilometre 0-10.

  • A section of the Jean Marie River Access Road will be resurfaced with surfacing gravel.

  • Canyon Creek Access Road erosion and sediment control will be carried out.

  • The Hay River to Pine Point Bridge is undergoing repairs until October 31, 2019.

  • The Blackwater bridge approaches will be improved on the Mackenzie Valley winter road.

