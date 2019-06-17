$75M in summer construction projects planned across N.W.T. highways and roadways
Expect a busy highway construction season this summer, government says
Travellers on N.W.T. highways should be prepared for construction delays this summer as workers dig into eight highways, two bridges, five access roads and one pedestrian path.
According to a press release from the Department of Infrastructure, more than $75 million worth of projects will get underway this summer.
One project not on the list is a bridge replacement at Frank Channel, near Behchoko. In May, 2018, Kevin McLeod, assistant deputy minister for infrastructure, told CBC the a new bridge was under consideration, which is why repairs weren't done to the bridge in the year previous.
According to an email from a department spokesperson, some deck patching had recently been completed, but "a decision has not yet been made for the replacement of the Frank Channel bridge."
Projects across the N.W.T. include:
Highway 1, which will be reconstructed from kilometre 207-222.
Highway 3, which will be repaired and rehabilitated from kilometre 244.1-256.3. Highway 3 will also receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 124-164.
Highway 4, which will be reconstructed from kilometre 51.12-54.60.
Highway 5, which will receive a chipseal overlay from kilometres 24-54 and 211-266.
Highway 6, which will receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 0-42 and kilometre 66-90.
Highway 7, which is expected to be reconstructed from kilometre 20-23.
Highway 8, which will be reconstructed from kilometre 148-150.
Highway 10, which will have a culvert replaced at kilometre 131.2.
Yellowknife will have the pedestrian path from downtown to the Niven Lake substation paved.
Inuvik, where the Inuvik Airport Access Road will be reconstructed from kilometre 259.4-269.
The Hay River Reserve Road will receive a chipseal overlay from kilometre 0-12. Other surface repairs will also be carried out.
The Rae Access Road is expected to be upgraded from kilometre 0-10.
A section of the Jean Marie River Access Road will be resurfaced with surfacing gravel.
Canyon Creek Access Road erosion and sediment control will be carried out.
The Hay River to Pine Point Bridge is undergoing repairs until October 31, 2019.
The Blackwater bridge approaches will be improved on the Mackenzie Valley winter road.