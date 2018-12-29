Police investigate sudden death in Tulita

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead in Tulita, N.W.T., Friday afternoon.

At around 2:50 p.m., police said they got a report about a sudden death in the community.

RCMP went to the scene on a winter access road within Tulita and found the man, according to a RCMP news release Saturday.

The RCMP major crimes unit and forensic services travelled to the community for the investigation. The territory's coroner's service is also investigating the death.

An autopsy has been ordered by the coroner's service.