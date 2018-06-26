Skip to Main Content
Sudden death in Ndilo deemed not suspicious
New

A woman was found behind a house in Ndilo on June 19.

RCMP concludes investigation into body found behind house last week

CBC News ·
RCMP trucks outside a home in Ndilo, N.W.T. on June 19. Police have concluded the death of a woman found in this area last week is not suspicious.

The sudden death of a woman in Ndilo last week is not suspicious, RCMP have determined.

The body of a woman was found behind a home on June 19, according to a news release Tuesday. Police were dispatched at around 5:55 p.m.

The RCMP, major crimes unit, forensic identification services and the N.W.T. coroner collaborated on the investigation. 

Police have not released a cause of death.

