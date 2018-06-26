New
Sudden death in Ndilo deemed not suspicious
A woman was found behind a house in Ndilo on June 19.
RCMP concludes investigation into body found behind house last week
The sudden death of a woman in Ndilo last week is not suspicious, RCMP have determined.
The body of a woman was found behind a home on June 19, according to a news release Tuesday. Police were dispatched at around 5:55 p.m.
The RCMP, major crimes unit, forensic identification services and the N.W.T. coroner collaborated on the investigation.
Police have not released a cause of death.