RCMP investigating sudden death in Inuvik

Inuvik RCMP are investigating a sudden death that happened in the community on Saturday.

In a news release issued Monday, RCMP say they received a call around 9 p.m. that a "deceased person had been located in an area near Big Lake, just outside of Inuvik."

The man's body was found on a trail in the area. RCMP say the man's identity has "not been confirmed."

"The RCMP is aware that there is some speculation as to the identity of the person, however, as they have not been identified, there is no further information at this time," the news release said.

The RCMP says members of its Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services travelled to Inuvik to help with the investigation. They are working with the N.W.T. coroner's office.