RCMP investigating sudden death in Inuvik

RCMP are investigating a "sudden death" in Inuvik, N.W.T.

Police arrived at a home in Inuvik at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday and found an unresponsive 47-year-old woman, according to a Thursday news release.

The woman was medevaced to Yellowknife and died the following day.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating, and a post mortem examination has been ordered, say police.

"The investigation is in it's early stages and no further information is available," reads the release.