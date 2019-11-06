RCMP investigating sudden death of man in Inuvik

Inuvk RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Inuvik.

According to a press release Wednesday, RCMP responded to a call at around 9:58 p.m. Tuesday that a 54-year-old man was unresponsive in a residence. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

RCMP did not release the man's name. They say their investigation is ongoing

Inuvik RCMP and the NWT Coroner Services are investigating the death, with the assistance of the NWT RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.