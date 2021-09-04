Sudden death of man, 38, in downtown Yellowknife under investigation

The sudden death of a 38-year-old man in downtown Yellowknife on Friday night is under investigation, according to RCMP.

Police officers were called to the day shelter and sobering centre on 50th Street around 6:40 p.m. where paramedics were attending to a man who was unresponsive, RCMP said in a media release.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, they said.

"At this time there is no risk to the public and no evidence of criminality," said RCMP in the release.

They said they're helping the territory's coroner with the investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP or Crime Stoppers.