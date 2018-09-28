Cambridge Bay RCMP investigating sudden death of youth found near Mount Pelly

RCMP in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, say they are investigating the sudden death of a male youth.

According to a Friday afternoon news release, police responded to a report on Sept. 4 that two teenagers appeared to have been outside all night and were suffering from hypothermia.

RCMP, the local health centre, Cambridge Bay Ground Transport, Search and Rescue and Canadian Base Operators organized an emergency response where a helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Two youth were brought to the health centre as a precaution, the release says, but it was determined they were not injured.

An additional youth was found at a cabin near the Mount Pelly area, located about 10 kilometres from the community.

Police say that while the young man was being transported to the Cambridge Bay Health Centre, his condition deteriorated. He made it to the health centre and received medical treatment, but died at the centre and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

An autopsy has been ordered in the case.

The identity of the youth has not been publicly released.

Red Cross counselling services are being arranged through the Cambridge Bay Wellness Centre and are expected to be available between Oct. 2 and Oct. 7.

RCMP say the investigation into the death is continuing and their thoughts are with the family.