RCMP major crime unit investigating 'sudden death' in Behchoko

RCMP say their major crime unit is looking into a "sudden death" that happened in Behchoko, N.W.T., on Saturday.

Just after 9 a.m. that morning, police say they responded to a report of a man who was dead in a home.

On Sunday, police said the RCMP's forensic identification unit and police dog services were there, helping out police from Behchoko and Yellowknife with the investigation.

RCMP say officers with their major crime unit have taken over the investigation, which is still going on. The territory's chief coroner is also helping.

Police say no one has been charged, but are asking anyone with information on suspicious activity to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.