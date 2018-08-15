Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigate sudden death of woman in Aklavik

Police were called at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, where they found the body of a 49-year-old woman, according to a news release.

RCMP were called to a residence in Aklavik Tuesday evening. (CBC)

RCMP in Aklavik are investigating the sudden death of a woman in the community.

The NWT coroner is helping with the investigation.

The coroner has ordered a post-mortem autopsy.

