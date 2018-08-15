RCMP investigate sudden death of woman in Aklavik
Police were called at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, where they found the body of a 49-year-old woman, according to a news release.
Police find body of 49-year-old woman at a residence
RCMP in Aklavik are investigating the sudden death of a woman in the community.
The NWT coroner is helping with the investigation.
The coroner has ordered a post-mortem autopsy.