Yukon premier faces questions about possible substitute teacher cuts
Opposition claims gov't cuts will impact teachers, but premier says party's description of cuts inaccurate
The Yukon premier faced more questions about possible spending cuts on Tuesday in the legislature, with Official Opposition House leader Scott Kent claiming government cuts are causing the budget for substitute teachers to be slashed.
Last week, a leaked cabinet document instructed all deputy ministers to find operations and maintenance savings of up to two per cent.
Kent said a two per cent cut to the Department of Education equals $3.6 million.
"Substitutes play an important role in the day-to-day operations of a school. They cover teachers in a multitude of circumstances and schools depend on them," said Kent.
"We've heard Holy Family [Elementary School, in Whitehorse] has been asked to cut their budget for substitute teachers in half. Does the premier believe that cutting the substitute teacher budget is appropriate?"
'Woeful inaccuracies,' says premier
Premier Sandy Silver did not acknowledge possible substitute teacher cuts.
He called the Yukon Party's representation of departmental cuts "woeful inaccuracies."
"These are not the words of the territorial government. These are the words of the Yukon Party," said Silver.
"They keep talking about cuts. Now they're talking about cuts to substitute teachers. This is not something that's being contemplated right now by this government. What is being contemplated is efficiencies."
Silver said a financial advisory panel told the government that if it acted quickly and found efficiencies, programs would not have to be cut.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.