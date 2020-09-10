Study shows most provinces, territories don't administer COVID-19 nasal swabs properly

A new study from Western University shows that the N.W.T., Nunavut and most provinces, aren't doing deep enough swabs for COVID-19 tests.

The study, which evaluated the standards of all 13 provinces and territories against North American best practices, found that eight of them do not recommend the right nasal depth to get the most accurate COVID-19 tests.

Six of those provinces and territories, including the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, recommend inserting the test to a depth of four centimetres — a far cry from the recommended nine centimetres.

Four centimetres only goes far enough to reach the mid-nasal cavity, or halfway into the nose, and not the nasopharynx — the part of the nose which holds the highest quantity of the virus, according to the study. That part of the nose extends nine centimetres from the tip of the nose into the end of the nasal cavity, right above a person's soft palate.

Swabs that don't reach the nasopharynx could result in as many as 20 false negatives per 1,000 tests in areas with a high case count, the study concludes.

'The biggest danger is the false negative'

Dr. Leigh Sowerby, associate professor of otolaryngology at Western University, said any false negative reading could be a potential issue — both in big urban areas, and smaller communities.

"The biggest danger in this pandemic is the false negative," he told CBC. "Because that's somebody who's told they don't have COVID[-19], even in spite of the fact that they might have some symptoms ... and they go about their regular life."

Ontario, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and Alberta are the provinces that have a four-centimetre recommendation in place. British Columbia and Manitoba recommend a depth of seven centimetres.

Guidelines in Yukon, Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia meet North American standards. Quebec, the study notes, does not make any recommendation for the depth of insertion but shows a graph with the right depth.

The study notes that the N.W.T. is the only place in Canada that has not developed their own swabbing standards, following Alberta's recommendations instead.

Extra centimetres can improve COVID-19 test results

Dr. Sowerby said he was surprised by the level of "discordance" his team found in their study.

"You would think that ... there should be one set of instructions on how to do this," he told CBC.

Each public health department has weighed the pros and cons for how deep to go into the nose, which Sowerby said could explain why the standards vary across the country. The idea is the deeper into the nose you go, the more uncomfortable it becomes.

"That extra two centimetres doesn't make the swab that much more uncomfortable." - Dr. Leigh Sowerby, associate professor of otolaryngology at Western University

Sowerby said that's not necessarily true. An extra few centimetres could improve the sensitivity of the test by at least 10 per cent, and if the test is done properly, it shouldn't be painful.

"That extra [two] centimetres doesn't make the swab that much more uncomfortable," Sowerby said. "It's worth doing that proper test."

At the onset of the pandemic, many healthcare staff who aren't familiar with nasal anatomy started administering nasopharynx swabs everyday, which Sowerby said means the tests could be more uncomfortable than they need to be.

The university has created a task trainer and an instructional video to help show healthcare workers how to administer the tests properly.

The study also measured other best practices for testing COVID-19, like clearing nasal passages, tilting the patient's head back and inserting the swabs parallel to the patient's palate. More than 75 per cent of the provinces and territories met those recommendations.

National standards for nasopharynx tests needed

In areas with low case counts, Sowerby said it doesn't matter whether COVID-19 is tested in the mid-nasal or at the back of the nasal cavity, because the number of false negatives will still be low.

These areas could continue testing in the mid-nasal cavity so long as their case counts stay low, Sowerby continued. Those that decide to test in shallower parts of the nose will also need to change their terminology to reflect that.

In high case areas, he continued, nasopharynx swabs should absolutely be done in order to avoid a rise in false negative cases.

If provincial and territorial health authorities want to continue doing nasopharynx tests, Sowerby recommends putting in place a standardized procedure across the country.

Sowerby said the resounding message from the study is a reminder that even though patients might test negative for COVID-19, it doesn't mean the virus isn't there.

"Most likely you don't, but it's not the ticket to go see friends and family and hang out," he said.