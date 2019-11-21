Yellowknife 'Strongwoman' wants to lift 500 lbs by the time she's 40

Sousanh Chanthalangsy is just three years away from hitting 40 years old — but the five-foot-three Yellowknifer says weight, height and age has nothing to do with being your best self.

She only began her fitness journey about four years ago, when she decided to hire a personal trainer.

"I started getting into lifting. That's when I fell in love," said Chanthalangsy, who also owns One of a Thai food truck.

Since last year, Chanthalangsy has won a couple of medals in national "Strongwoman" competitions, where women compete in various strength activities.

Chanthalangsy says since she was young, she was athletic but "never the skinny, thin girl."

Fitness has no size. - Sousanh Chanthalangsy

"Losing weight was always the hardest thing. I tried everything; every diet, you name, I did it," she said. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome — a hormonal disorder — which she says makes it harder for her to lose weight compared to other people.

She said she decided to start her own fitness journey, at her own pace.

Chanthalangsy is now a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness — something she never would have believed doing before.

"I got myself certified ... It is a huge, huge accomplishment."

Falling in love with competitions

Chanthalangsy has competed in four Strongwoman competitions so far.

At her first novice competition in 2018, she came in second place. Then she competed as an amateur in Winnipeg and won sixth. This year, she travelled to Regina and Humboldt, Sask., and took another silver and sixth place.

When Chanthalangsy looks at challenging weights, she says she gives herself a pep talk.

"There are other girls that are probably smaller that can lift this," she said. "If they can do it, you can do it."

She plans on competing in three more Strongwoman competitions next summer, as well as some powerlifting competitions. Meanwhile, Chanthalangsy has a few goals.

Chanthalangsy has competed at four Canada's strongest woman competitions so far. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

She wants to help other women get into the lifting world and compete. Her personal goal is heavier.

"I told myself by the time I'm 40 — which is in three years — I want to actually hit a 500-pound deadlift, 500-pound squat, and like 225-[pound] bench."

"I want to say that ... I'm in my 40s, yet I can still lift and get stronger," she said. "Age is nothing but a number as well."

Chanthalangsy added that she also wants to promote the idea that being fit isn't contingent on size.

"Fitness has no size," she said. "You can be whatever size you want and just come in, lift, and be strong."