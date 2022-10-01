Strong wind gusting through Sahtu communities triggers warning

It's going to be very windy in Norman Wells, Tulita and Délı̨nę in the N.W.T. on Saturday night, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a wind warning for the Sahtu communities, saying strong winds will start in the evening and will get stronger as the night goes on — reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres an hour. It says the strongest winds are expected near Délı̨nę and Tulita after midnight.

The wind is expected to taper off Sunday morning.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, no wind warnings were in effect for other communities across the N.W.T., Yukon or Nunavut.