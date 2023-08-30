Strong winds expected to increase fire activity later this week in southern N.W.T. 

Fire crews in Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T., are preparing for wildfires near those communities to flare up in the coming days due to strong winds in the South Slave region.

The Town of Hay River posted an update Wednesday morning that stated wind could gust up to 50 kilometres per hour from the west on Friday and Saturday, pushing a nearby wildfire toward the community.

"Crews have been preparing to minimize risks," it reads. "Fire risk on the highway remains, specifically near the Alexandra Falls area through to the end of the wind events on Saturday."

Heavy smoke in the area has actually shaded the fire, according to Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the N.W.T. government. However, he added that those conditions have also made it difficult for crews to fly.

"We'll be continuing to work in from where the fire got closest to extinguish fuel within that perimeter of that fire, to reduce risk and risk to the town," said Westwick. "We're still a ways away from that. This is a highly active situation, but our teams are doing the right work on the ground to get that done."

A firefighter near a wildfire hotspot in Hay River. (Submitted by N.W.T. Fire)

The town's update says smoke and fog conditions also led to a collision on the highway near Enterprise on Tuesday. There were no injuries.

The update also stated that the town council has voted to waive interest fees on property taxes, water and sewer accounts, and general fees until Oct. 31. It will also delay utility bills until Oct. 1.

Drought levels unprecedented

While winds are not expected to be as strong near Fort Smith, officials there still say Friday and Saturday "may be challenging days."

"Fire personnel have spent the past two weeks creating containment lines, running high-volume sprinkler systems, equipping critical buildings with structure protection, removing trees and vegetation (fuel) between the fire's perimeter and communities," reads an update on Wednesday from Fort Smith Protective Services (FSPS).

The update also describes the unusually dry conditions firefighters are dealing with.

"In discussion with long-term residents, elders and fire specialists, no one has seen drought levels this high before," it reads.

"With no moisture in the ground, fire management tactics have had to change. Plants and vegetation that usually would be unlikely to burn and could be relied on as natural breaks in forest fuels that would aid in slowing a fire down are burning much faster than usual."

Officials in the town are also urging residents not to return.

Earlier this week, Yellowknife announced it was contacting essential staff to return to the city to prepare for residents.

"As some communities begin to return home we recognize that being away from our town is more stressful," reads the update from FSPS. "This evacuation has been prolonged and is affecting all of us.

"In order for fire operations to be successful, especially on challenging days, fire personnel must be focused on the main task at hand. People returning or remaining in the communities can impact fire operations and cause focus to be redirected to rescuing or ensuring non-incident personnel remain safe."

On Wednesday, RCMP said they received reports that a convoy of "up to 50 vehicles" was planning to drive back to Yellowknife, despite most highways being closed and the evacuation order still being in place for the city.

The N.W.T. government also extended the territory-wide state of emergency on Wednesday.