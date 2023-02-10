Striking Yellowknife city workers to vote on new collective agreement today

Striking City of Yellowknife workers will vote on a new collective agreement today.

In a joint statement Friday morning, the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) and parent union the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), say a return-to-work agreement has been finalized, and the bargaining team endorses the tentative deal.

"PSAC/UNW will be holding ratification vote sessions today and members will have the opportunity to understand the changes to the new tentative collective agreement and return to work agreement prior to voting," said UNW President Gayla Thunstrom and PSAC North Regional Executive Vice President Lorraine Rousseau.

The details of the new collective agreement have not been made public yet, but CBC has confirmed it includes raises of three per cent for 2022 and 2.75 per cent for 2023.

Meanwhile, Yellowknife city council is set to meet at 5 p.m. Friday to potentially give second and third reading to the bylaw that would finalize the new collective agreement and end the five-week strike and lockout.

But union voting likely won't be finished before that meeting starts, and second and third reading can't happen until the union ratifies the contract.

Voting sessions will be held at different times, with the last one happening around the same time as the city council meeting, Caitlin Lacey, political assistant to the president of UNW, said in an email Friday.

"We have to make allowances for members who may contact us to vote a little later in the evening, and we need time to count ballots," she said.

It's been five days since the city announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the PSAC Local X0345, which represents a majority of city workers.

In their joint statement, the unions say that once the agreement is ratified, edits will be made and the collective agreement will be made available to members on UNW's website.

Around 205 city workers have been on strike for more than five weeks. The contract dispute has centred on wages.

Neither the city nor the unions have made details of the proposed collective agreement public.

The city said it wouldn't answer any questions related to the agreement, or the impact of the work stoppage on city finances, until the deal is finalized.