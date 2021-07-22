Stranded Yukon canoeists rescued thanks to satellite safety device
The RCMP say they rescued two canoeists last week after the pair became stranded due to equipment issues while en route to the Upper Liard bridge.
RCMP located the pair and transported them safely to Watson Lake
RCMP in Teslin say they successfully rescued two canoeists last week after the pair became stranded.
The two paddlers were travelling from Caribou Lake to the Upper Liard bridge near Watson Lake via the Liard River, said police in a release.
They became stranded due to equipment issues, and activated the help button on their SPOT device, a satellite safety device.
Thanks to that, RCMP were able use a helicopter to help find the canoeists, who were then transported safely to Watson Lake.
The rescue mission was also carried out thanks to help from Wildland Fire Management.