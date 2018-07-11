Stop throwing your trash in our dump, Behchokǫ̀ chief tells Yellowknifers

Only months after Behchokǫ̀'s new solid waste facility was finished, the community's chief says it is filling up too fast — because Yellowknifers are using his community as a trash can.

"We don't bring our stuff to Yellowknife," said Chief Clifford Daniels. "Don't bring it to us."

In September, the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board gave the community of Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., approval to start using its newly built dump.

According to documents from the board website , the first "cell" of the dump was expected to hold five years' worth of waste from the 1,874-person community. While that cell is being filled over five years, a second section of the dump is supposed to be prepared in the meantime.

We're going to have to start taking action. - Chief Clifford Daniels

It is only July, but the dump is already holding more garbage than was estimated for this year, said Daniels.

"The capacity it can handle ... we are already exceeding it."

He said Yellowknifers who visit Behchokǫ̀ or commute there for work are also dropping off both residential and commercial waste for free. The community is about 100 kilometres west of the capital.

Council considering fines, cameras

Daniels said the community council discussed the trash problem recently. Council is now considering putting up CCTV cameras, and adding fines for non-residents.

They're also looking at hiring someone to oversee the dump and enforce "tipping fees" for waste disposal like the fees in Yellowknife.

"We're going to have to start taking action," Daniels said.

Right now, there is nobody to enforce fees for people throwing away trash at the Behchokǫ̀ dump. Daniels says that wasn't originally a significant problem because the dump is for the community's residents.

Daniels says he and Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty are making plans to talk and share advice about what to do, although he added, it's on residents rather than local government to throw away their trash within their own jurisdiction.

Alty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.