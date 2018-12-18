Stomach illness circulating Nunavut, health dept. says

Nunavut's health department has issued a public health advisory because of a stomach illness spreading across the territory that's causing vomiting and diarrhea.

The advisory, issued Tuesday, said the illness is not uncommon for this time of year, but it is circulating Nunavut.

"This illness is spread easily from person to person and may move throughout the community quickly," the statement said.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhea. Anyone with these symptoms should stay home from work and school, rest and drink plenty of fluids.

"If you are vomiting or have diarrhea, do not make meals for anyone else to decrease the risk of spreading the virus."

The department says people with symptoms lasting longer than 48 hours should visit their health centre.

Here are tips to prevent spreading the illness: