Stewart Crossing, Ethel Lake residents on alert to evacuate due to wildfire

Residents of Stewart Crossing and Ethel Lake areas of central Yukon are on alert that they may need to evacuate their homes.

An alert was issued at about 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, due to a wildfire at Crooked Creek.At the time of the alert, the fire was 12 kilometres south of Stewart Crossing and had crossed Ethel Lake Road, closing the road at the North Klondike Highway.

Yukon Wildland Fire Management estimates the Crooked Creek fire is 18,000 hectares.

"An evacuation alert means, in the event of an evacuation order, you will need to be ready to leave in 2 hours," Yukon Protective Services stated on social media.

The alert was for residents within a five-kilometre radius around Stewart Crossing, and those within 12 kilometres south-east to Ethel Lake Road, including residences around Ethel Lake.

In a post on social media, Yukon Protective Services says fast growth is anticipated and wind is expected to moved the fire in a northwest direction.

No evacuation order had been announced as of Wednesday morning.

Residents can receive up-to-date road information at 511Yukon.ca and can find updated wildfire information at Yukon.ca/wildfires .

Anyone who self-evacuates before an evacuation order is issued is being asked to register with Emergency Health and Social Services either in person at the office in the Yukon Government Administration Building in Mayo, or by calling 867-332-4588 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.