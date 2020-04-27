N.W.T. driver who fled fatal crash sentenced to 6-1/2 years, lifetime driving ban

A 45-year-old Northwest Territories man whose dangerous driving claimed the life of a young mother has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and banned from driving for the rest of his life.

About 20 friends and relatives of the woman who died in the crash were in a Yellowknife courtroom on Thursday for the sentencing of Steven Theriault on dangerous driving causing death and other charges.

Theriault did not look at them as he entered the room, dressed in jail-issued green t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Before handing down her sentence, Justice Shannon Smallwood recounted details of the accident about one year ago, on April 22, 2020. It happened on Highway 3, south of Edzo, N.W.T.

Theriault was driving a friend's 2015 Chrysler 200. He had smoked crack cocaine earlier that day, and he along with the passengers were drinking vodka in the vehicle.

Abandoned the scene

About 15 minutes south of Edzo, Therriault suddenly sped up to more than 190 kilometres per hour.

One of the passengers told everyone to put their seat belts on and checked to make sure they did.

Steven Theriault arrives at court for his sentencing on Thursday. He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for four charges related to a fatal accident that resulted in the death of a young mother and serious injuries to another passenger. (CBC)

Shortly after, Theriault turned to look at one of the passengers. During those few seconds the speeding car drifted to the side of the highway. Theriault lost control, and the car left the highway. It rolled before it came to rest on its roof 120 meters further down the road.

Theriault and another man, Cory Sarasin, left the overturned vehicle with injured passengers and hitchhiked back to Edzo.

Smallwood said Theriault was seen there wearing a hoodie and apparently trying to hide his face.

One of the passengers, 21-year-old mother Florriane Rabesca, died at the scene.

Another passenger suffered multiple broken bones including a fractured pelvis and fractured vertebrae and was medevaced to Edmonton for treatment. She spent a week in hospital there and is still recovering from her injuries.

Smallwood said police caught up with Theriault the next month as he was being treated for a medical condition in hospital in Edmonton.

He could not be moved because of his medical condition, and later checked out against doctors orders. He remained free until finally being arrested by Edmonton police on June 2.

Justice Smallwood referred to the "moving" victim impact statements read out in court the day before she handed down her sentence, statements that detailed the "devastating consequences" of the accident.

Smallwood said that devastation was only compounded by Theriault's "morally reprehensible" decision to leave the scene of the accident.

Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Fort Providence in March 2018. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Not the first time

The judge noted that Theriault was involved in a similar accident in 2013. He was driving at high speed near High Level, Alta., when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road. Three passengers suffered injuries including broken bones and cuts.

Theriault was convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for that accident and sentenced to nine months in jail. He also has a past conviction for impaired driving.

Smallwood noted that Theriault deserved credit for pleading guilty to four charges related to last year's accident, but said a background report prepared for the sentencing shows he still does not take full responsibility for the accident.

In the report, Theriault said he had consumed drugs and alcohol but was not impaired. He admitted he was driving fast but said the accident was caused by road conditions. However, the road that day was dry and conditions were good for driving.

With credit for time served, Theriault has five years and three months left on his sentence.