Inquiry into MLA's alleged breach of conduct adjourned to afternoon

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn wasn't in attendance in a public hearing Monday morning to address his alleged breach of conduct.

Steven Cooper, Norn's lawyer, told the sole adjudicator that Norn is managing "an emerging medical condition." The hearing was adjourned to 2 p.m. while counsel hopes to attain medical documentation addressing Norn's circumstances.

At the start of Monday's appearance, Cooper requested the hearing move in-camera so he could speak to Norn's absence.

Sole adjudicator Ronald Barclay noted the importance of conducting open and public hearings to enhance public confidence. He allowed, however, a temporary move away from the public broadcast to hear Cooper's disclosure – the details of which Cooper indicated he could not say publicly.

The hearing stems from a complaint made by Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson with the territory's integrity commissioner on behalf of the caucus of MLAs based on alleged violations of the MLA Code of Conduct.

The complaint is that MLA Steve Norn allegedly breached the Legislative Assembly's code of conduct when he broke his mandatory self-isolation period after travel and made inaccurate statements in the press about it.

In a 137-page report released in June, integrity commissioner David Phillip Jones wrote that "leaving self-isolation prior to the required 14 days is not a trivial or minor matter."

Jones said the complaint against Norn raises "serious questions" about the MLA's actions.

The hearing is being broadcast through the LATV channel, the Legislative Assembly website, Facebook, and Twitter.