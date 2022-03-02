Former N.W.T. MLA Steve Norn pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating a public health order when he broke isolation to visit the Legislative Assembly in April of 2021.

Norn appeared in N.W.T. Territorial Court to answer to two charges under the Public Health Act. He pleaded guilty to one, while the other was stayed.

On Wednesday morning, the Crown asked that Norn pay a $1,725 fine, while the defence suggested $100.

Norn, who was removed from the legislature by his colleagues in November, is no longer employed, defence lawyer Jay Bran said, and the proposed fine is too much for him to pay.

Bran said Norn had suffered enough from having his name in the press over the issue and the subsequent inquiry. He also said Norn's children had been bullied as a result.

Norn said he now has a big debt from legal fees and that he wants to put the whole thing behind him.

"Honestly, I just want to move on. Cauterize this," Norn said. "So much resources and time has been put into this political show."

Judge Lloyd Strang, who presided over the case, ultimately imposed a fine of $1,380. Norn has until Feb. 28, 2023 to pay.

Speaking with CBC News afterward, Norn described the decision as "closure."

He said the whole thing, meaning the inquiry, was "overkill," given the other urgent priorities in the territory as a whole.

For his own part, he plans to move forward.

"I'm just gonna do my best for myself and my family and just move on," he said.

"Hopefully I can find a job."