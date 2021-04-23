MLA Steve Norn identifies himself as one of 2 COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife

A member of the N.W.T. Legislature says he and a family member are the two people with COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

In a statement released late Thursday night, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn said he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, April 21.

He said he had gone to Alberta by car for a family emergency on April 1 and returned later on April 4, after filing a self-isolation plan.

Norn said he did not have any symptoms at the time, but decided to get tested after COVID-19 was detected in the wastewater in Yellowknife. The Chief Public Health Officer had asked that anyone who was self-isolating or self-monitoring from April 14 to 17 get tested.

"Given my public role, I have chosen to identify myself, however I do ask that people respect my family's privacy as we move forward," said Norn in the release.

According to a public Facebook post, Norn has received at least one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, on March 26.

Norn also said a family member has the second case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, which was announced Thursday.

Public health said 40 contacts have been identified, and the individual is involved with a school in Yellowknife.

Yellowknife Catholic Schools confirmed on Twitter it was St. Patrick's High School in Yellowknife that received the COVID-19 positive exposure notice.

Health officials say their investigation so far does not "indicate an outbreak."

People can get tested in Yellowknife by booking an appointment at the COVID-19 testing centre at 108 Archibald Street or online.

There are extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.