Expelled former MLA Steve Norn to run again in byelection

Steve Norn — the first MLA ever to be expelled from the Northwest Territories legislature — intends to run for his former seat in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh's upcoming byelection, he confirmed to CBC News.

In November 2021, Norn announced his resignation as MLA moments before the legislature voted to expel him.

This came after an independent adjudicator's report recommended Norn be expelled due to his actions in April 2020, when he broke COVID-19 isolation protocols and misled the public about it.

Other MLAs also said Norn had sent them threatening, intimidating messages during the course of that inquiry, though Norn said at the time those messages had been "all twisted out of context."

Commenting in November, Rylund Johnson, MLA for Yellowknife North, said that putting the choice of representative back into the hands of Norn's former constituents "is only fair."

"Should the member wish to re-run, and should constituents wish to vote him back into this house, that is possible," he said. "But we are handing the matter back to his constituents to make that decision. I think they deserve that right."

The Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection is scheduled for February 8, 2022. It will be held exclusively by mail-in ballot.