Vuntut Gwitchin elder Stephen Frost Sr. has died

Stephen Frost Sr., a respected Vuntut Gwitchin elder, has died at 87 years old.

Frost was an accomplished hunter, trapper and dog team racer. He was also a beloved storyteller with a wealth of knowledge about Gwich'in history and culture.

Frost was born in Old Crow, Yukon, and spent much of his early life in the Bluefish River area, west of the community. He later moved to Old Crow where he raised 11 children with his wife Ethel Frost.

On Sunday, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde offered condolences to Frost's family and friends in a statement on the AFN website.

Frost with his niece, Yukon cabinet minister Pauline Frost, in 2017. He had travelled to Whitehorse to attend a screening of a film about the Porcupine Caribou Herd . (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

"It is always tragic when family and friends lose an Elder, but a man like Stephen Frost Sr. had an impact that reached farther than most," Bellegarde said.

"Old Crow has lost a great and well-loved man. Please know, there are many who share in your sorrow."

Kluane Adamek, the AFN's Yukon regional chief, also called Frost "a great leader."

"He was a truly extraordinary man who led a remarkable life. He lived through many world changes, but throughout this time he remained steadfast in his commitment to climate action and the protection of the porcupine caribou herd, and Gwitchin culture and way of life," Adamek said in the written statement.

"His commitments and actions had a profound impact on his people, and so many of us who live in the North."