Stephen Charlie re-elected chief of Liard First Nation, according to unofficial results

Stephen Charlie has been re-elected to a second term as chief of the Liard First Nation, according to unofficial results released on Tuesday.

Voting took place on Monday for citizens of the First Nation that's based in Watson Lake, Yukon.

Eight people ran for chief. Charlie won with 158 votes, 17 more than runner-up Amanda Johnston. All other candidates received fewer than 50 votes each.

"I would say this has been the most respectful campaign that anyone has ever seen for Liard First Nation," said Charlie. "And I think the people have turned a corner, and are really looking forward to moving forward together."

"When you work for the people, the people will know it and support you in moving forward."

Charlie said his priorities remain the same, focusing on health and wellness, housing and employment for citizens.

According to the unofficial results, Harlan Schilling was elected deputy chief, with more than double the vote count of the other candidate, Walter Carlick.

Six councillors were also elected, unofficially: Ed Brodhagen, Joseph Jules, Kyla Magun and Susan Magun in Yukon, and Catherine Porter and Malcolm Groat in B.C.

A recount for the councillors will be held on Thursday.

Official election election results will be released on July 10.