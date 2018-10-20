New virtual resources available for people in N.W.T. experiencing intimate partner violence

The Status of Women Council of the NWT is offering new safety resources for those facing intimate partner violence.

"These safety planning resources have been developed in direct response to concerns and needs identified by women experiencing intimate partner violence in the N.W.T.," said Louise Elder, the executive director of the Status of Women Council of the NWT.

The online resource, called Safe Pathways NT , includes interactive and downloadable safety plans for women experiencing violence. It includes advice for taking care of emotions, dealing with court orders and for safety at work.

Importantly, the website comes with a prominent "Safe Exit" button, which women can click if they need to hide the web page right away. The button takes the user to an inconspicuous website so as not to raise suspicion.

Janet Dean is a policy and project specialist for the Status of Women Council of the NWT.

"We know that those experiencing violence do not want to have something on their phone that has this kind of information," Dean said. "So a web app allows them to have the same functionality without having to download it onto their phone."

The site also includes an audio story example called Adele's Story, which centres on a mother navigating her way out of an abusive relationship.

Dean said the next step is to have this story translated into nine Indigenous languages and French by April.

Filling the gap

Elder said it is a particularly unique resource which fills in gaps for those living in remote communities with limited services.

"It's very different when you can't walk or drive down the street and access those services the way you can in our larger urban centres down south," Elder said.

"They told us they want discreet and timely access to accurate information to help them plan and make decisions to keep them and their loved ones safe ... Everyone deserves to be safe and to live free of violence."

Elder said the project fulfills one of 21 recommendations from a 2020 We Hear You report by her organization. The report is based on interviews with women who have experienced intimate partner violence and outlines recommendations for how to improve services available to people in unsafe situations.

She said the report included direct experiences from people between the ages of 19 and 80 — Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

While intimate partner violence is experienced mostly by women, the resources are intended for everyone.

Dean added the report also led the organization to develop the online resource Language matters to assist in changing the way people communicate about gender-based violence.

Elder said the report and physical binders of Safe Pathway NT have been distributed to all 33 communities, and organizations including victim services, women's shelters, Aurora College and the RCMP.

This project was funded by De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds who together contributed $65,000, and the N.W.T. Victims Assistance Committee who contributed $25,000.

"De Beers Group has a zero tolerance policy for domestic violence and these resources are critical tools to help people exit from unsafe situations," said Lyndon Clark, General Manager of De Beers' Gahcho Kué diamond mine, in a news release.