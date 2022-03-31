Statistics Canada starts 'aggressive' Northern recruitment campaign

With a handful of surveys in the cards for this summer and fall, Statistics Canada says it wants northern people to take up the work of collecting data door-to-door.

Sri Kanagarajah, the assistant director for Statistics Canada's western region operations — which includes all three territories — says right now, he's looking to hire about 80 people across the North. Roughly half those positions are in Nunavut. He's also looking to hire five managers.

"We're making an aggressive campaign to get people in the North as employees, more than ever," Kanagarajah said.

"If we have local staff who speak the language ... it would be better than sending travel teams, [which is] what we've been doing for years."

Statistics Canada sent representatives to Iqaluit this week to meet with the city and government about its recruitment efforts. Kanagarajah said he's met with the president of the Nunavut Arctic College as well to drum up interest from students to take on some of these jobs.

Most of it is casual work, he noted, but not necessarily short-term — the bulk of their surveys are happening between June and October, but Statistics Canada plans to keep some local employees on staff for later surveys. He added there are also opportunities for northern employees to take on the work of some southern surveys as well.

Local workers mean better response rates because staff can do in-person interviews instead of phone interviews.

Kanagarajah said Statistics Canada also wants employees who speak Indigenous languages — surveys are typically only in English and French, though Statistics Canada plans to have some questions translated into Inuktitut so those going door-to-door can help people complete the surveys.

Better response rates can in turn help the communities themselves, he added.

"The data is used to collect and transfer money," he said — population counts help the federal government decide how much money to send to provinces and territories, which in turn gets parcelled out to communities.

"There's a lot of surveys that are collecting data about housing issues and access to housing, things like that ... All of this can be used to help improve, for example, housing or add hospitals or increase schools or build roads."

Some of the upcoming or ongoing surveys include the Aboriginal Peoples survey, the Canadian survey on disability, the labour force survey and the Canadian community health survey.