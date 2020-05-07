N.W.T. extends state of emergency for 5th time

A state of emergency first declared in the N.W.T. more than two months ago will continue for another 14 days at least, along with a public health emergency declared even earlier, a release from the territorial government announced Tuesday.

The state of emergency, first declared March 26 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was due to expire May 26, but was extended for a fifth time.

The declaration grants the territorial government and its agents extraordinary powers, including the ability to enter premises without a warrant, seize private property, and arbitrarily detain residents. Territorial law limits extensions of states of emergency to 14 days, but they can be extended an unlimited number of times.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, who extends the emergency in her role as minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, has previously declined to provide estimates of when the declaration could be lifted, suggesting some of the powers it grants could be used to keep grocery stores open in small communities should they try to close.

"In order to ensure we can maintain ongoing support of the public heath orders, including checkpoints and isolation centres, as well as the ability to respond to any potential new cases and the impacts that might arise, it is necessary to continue to maintain a Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency," a release accompanying the announcement reads.

Public health orders restricting travel and gatherings are enabled by the public health emergency first declared March 18, now also extended for a fifth time by Health Minister Diane Thom.

A public health emergency grants extra powers to the chief public health officer, including restricting travel into the territory. Non-essential travel to the N.W.T. has been prohibited since March 21.

Last Friday, the territory entered Phase 1 of its four-phase plan for lifting COVID-19-related restrictions on travel, public gatherings and other activities. The plan specifies that travel restrictions must remain in effect until a vaccine is available.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the territory and the last confirmed case was identified nearly two months ago, on April 5. Testing rates have declined considerably, and new public health orders allow indoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

"While the Northwest Territories is currently in containment mode, with no evidence of community spread and all cases recovered, the situation can change quickly without carefully managing the continued response," the release reads.

"These extensions reflect the need to remain vigilant and swiftly respond to any changes to the current situation."

These latest extensions expire June 9.