Sterilizer still broken, but surgeries, CT scans going forward at Stanton hospital

Issues with Stanton Territorial Hospital's CT scanner and sterilizer units that led to the cancellation of surgeries and other medical procedures appear to have been resolved for the time being, according to a news release from the territory's health and social services authority.

On April 17, the authority announced that the hospital's CT scanner and main sterilizing units had broken down. The equipment caused 13 surgeries and at least 45 CT scans to be cancelled and rescheduled.

In a release Wednesday morning, the authority announced that the CT scanner has been repaired and was put back into operation as of April 20. It said regularly booked scans will go forward as scheduled.

While the hospital's main sterilizer units remain out of service, the release stated that Stanton "has adjusted operations with additional shifts for staff responsible for instrument sterilization/reprocessing using back-up sterilizer units."

These changes, the authority says, will allow regularly scheduled surgeries to go forward, and patients with scheduled surgeries should "assume they are going forward unless they are directly contacted with information saying otherwise."

Patients who had CT scans cancelled between April 14 and 19, and surgeries cancelled between April 16 and 23, will have their procedures rebooked at the "soonest possible time," according to the release.

Hospital staff are continuing to troubleshoot issues with the main sterilizer unit, and the release states that in the interim, the authority has the ability to send any patients whose urgent needs exceed Stanton's capability to Alberta for treatment.