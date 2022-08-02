How one Yellowknife nurse avoided burnout and furthered her education during the pandemic

Amanda Bradbury, right, smiles in a photo with her partner and children. Bradbury is receiving her master's degree in nursing after two years of online school during the pandemic, all while working as a registered nurse at Stanton Territorial Hospital. (Submitted by Amanda Bradbury)

At a time when many are leaving the profession, Yellowknife nurse Amanda Bradbury spent the entirety of the pandemic working, while also achieving her master's degree in the field.

Bradbury, who is originally from Fort Simpson, N.W.T., has been working as a nurse for 10 years.

She currently works at the Stanton Territorial Hospital, but had previously worked as a community nurse in Fort Simpson.

She said she's explored different areas of nursing with the hope of finding her passion. That led her to undertake the master's degree in nursing with a focus on primary care. She studied through the University of Saskatchewan, which offers the program online.

Bradbury started the program in September 2019. The pandemic struck by her second semester, making it a challenge to balance her career, her education and her family.

"I was still working full time as a registered nurse at Stanton. And I have two little ones at home. And, my partner works Monday to Friday," she said.

"There were school closures; daycare had to shut."

Bradbury said there were tough times throughout, but she knew she had to follow through.

"I had a feeling that if I were to put it off and take a break during the pandemic, that I may not have come back to it," she said.

'I witnessed her struggle'

Bradbury did credit her support network, including her parents, who drove from Fort Simpson to help babysit.

Her father, Troy Bradbury, said over Facebook the degree is an example of his daughter's dedication to the people of the N.W.T.

"I witnessed her struggle with her life with studies and raising two kids during the pandemic," he wrote.

"Can't put to words how impressed I am with her commitment to help out people in the North."

The shortage of health care workers across the territory has been exacerbating an already difficult situation.

Julie Green, the territory's health minister, said in a July 13 press release the department, along with the department of Finance and all three health authorities, have created a task team to address the issue.

"Burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the resignation, retirement, or reduced work hours of many health professionals across the country and in the N.W.T. Many of these people made huge sacrifices to help keep us safe during the pandemic, and now they are tired," Green said in the release.

According to the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority, as of Tuesday, Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Ulukhaktok, Fort Providence, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Norman Wells and Behchokǫ̀ are operating at emergency care only.

Meanwhile, Tuktoyaktuk, Hay River, Tulita and Fort Resolution are operating at reduced capacity.