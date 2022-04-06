The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Yellowknife hospital just days after the territory ended its restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the disease.

So far, it includes fewer than 20 people, according to a news release. The release did not specify whether patients or staff were affected, but did note that for an outbreak to be declared, transmission had to have taken place at the hospital.

The notice also comes just weeks after the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) asked for nurses from regional health centres to consider redeployment to Yellowknife after a COVID-19 exposure at the hospital led to significant staffing shortages.

Patient care remains as usual in spite of the outbreak, though NTHSSA noted in the release that COVID-10 "continues to impact residents and health and social services operation" and that the authority is taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

That includes preventing COVID-19-positive staff from working, even though territorial public health officials no longer require people with COVID-19 to isolate.

It also includes masking in facilities, self-monitoring for staff, daily symptom checks for patients and admission testing for all in-patient facilities.

A vaccine mandate for staff is also still being enforced, with those who remain unvaccinated being tested regularly.