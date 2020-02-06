Stanley Cup makes stop in Norman Wells and Deline, N.W.T., on northern tour

Twelve-year-old Haiden Duncan never thought he'd see the Stanley Cup in his lifetime — much less lay hands on its polished surface.

But on Wednesday, he did just that.

"All I could do is smile," he said. "I want to win the Stanley Cup someday."

Deline Great Bear Lakers with the Stanley Cup in Deline, N.W.T. (Deidre Hambly/Sportsnet)

Duncan lives in Norman Wells, N.W.T., a remote community of fewer than 800 people on the shore of the Mackenzie River.

The cup visited the community's Mackenzie Mountain School as part of the lead-up to Hockey Day in Canada celebrations in Yellowknife this Saturday.

Alongside the cup were Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean and NHL hall of famer Bryan Trottier, who carried the cup into the hall to a round of applause.

Haiden Duncan, 12, said getting to touch the Stanley Cup was 'surreal.' (Sportsnet)

Mike Duclos, the school's principal, brought the cup to the gym in the passenger seat of his pickup truck.

"My heart was pumping really fast," he said.

Duclos called the cup's visit a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"It really warms your heart to see that kind of thing — our own kids, our local kids, talking to some pretty big celebrities," he said.

Teacher Sarah Kelly said she could see the faces of staff and students "lighting up" when Ron shared his experiences growing up in a small town.

"We feel really celebrated today," she said.

Kids pose for photos during a visit of the Stanley Cup to the Mackenzie Mountain School in Norman Wells, N.W.T., on Feb. 5, 2020. (Deidre Hambly/Sportsnet)

In Deline, N.W.T., Gina Bayah was touting her town as the birthplace of hockey.

"I never thought that the day would come that we'd see the Stanley Cup here," said Bayah. "It's just phenomenal."

She noted the Stanley Cup landed on the shores of the town, on Great Bear Lake.

Young hockey players pause their pond hockey game in Deline as Brian Trottier brings out the Stanley Cup. (Deidre Hambly/Sportsnet)

"[It's where] the first hockey was played in. For us it's history in the making," she said.

Rosanne Taneton of Deline also got a photo with the cup in her hometown of 19 years.

"The thing that happened today was really amazing and I hope the Stanley Cup will come by some other time, soon."