Man faces several charges, including forcible confinement, after Iqaluit standoff

RCMP say they've charged a 34-year-old man with forcible confinement, uttering threats and breach of conditions after a 12-hour standoff in Iqaluit on Wednesday.

The man, who police have not named, had barricaded himself in his home, leading police to cordon off the 100 to 300 block of Nipisa Street in the city.

At around 7:40 p.m. that night local time, police announced the man was in custody and three young children had been transferred to the custody of Child and Family Services. Police also said residents who live in the area could safely go back to their homes.

RCMP say alcohol was a contributing factor in the standoff.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Thursday afternoon.

Police thanked the public for their patience during the incident.