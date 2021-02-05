Tuktoyaktuk woman makes a stained glass cake — here's how she did it

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

This is no ordinary cake.

This masterpiece was designed from scratch.

And the woman who made it is new to the cake-making game.

"I'm really still learning a lot about recipes and cake decorating," said Tina Lucas to CBC over Facebook Messenger.

Lucas lives in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. and isn't shy about reasons why she loves to make them.

"I'd have to say that I have a sweet tooth, so cakes and other desserts are what I enjoy making."

She also loves making cakes for kids and birthday parties.

"I certainly want to do my best when someone asks me to make a cake for them," she said.

Lucas said she added a piping gel icing in various colours to get the stained glass look. (Submitted by Tina Lucas)

This stained glass window cake is no exception.

First, she started off with two layers of vanilla cake and covered them with white fondant.

"I'm still learning how to do so that there's sharp edges," she said.

Next, she outlined the flowers and stained glass sections by melting Wilton candy and then piping it onto the cake.

"To get the stained glass look, I added a piping gel icing in various colours and the last step was placing the flowers around it which were made with fondant icing," she said.

"I was actually trying to make the flowers resemble the flowers we see around our community and region."

She said she made the butterflies with candy melts and melted chocolate.

The result is stunning.

Lucas added butterlies and flowers to her stained glass cake. The flowers represent flowers she sees near her community of Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Tina Lucas)

"I'm new to this hobby ... I always hope it tastes as good as it looks," she said.

She also said her husband and grandchildren have no issues devouring her cakes, no matter how beautiful and artistic they are.

And when she shared it on CBC North's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen, it was received with great fanfare.

There were well over 100 comments, including these:

"Wow! No words to express how beautiful that is!" said one member.

"Jaw dropping beautiful. So colorful!!!!" said another.

Lucas was blown away.

"I couldn't believe the amount of likes and wonderful comments I received," she said

"I'm happy to share and see others who will try that type of a design for their cakes."