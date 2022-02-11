Whitehorse mom turns to education appeal tribunal to get support for son with autism

A Whitehorse parent who says her son isn't getting adequate learning support from the Yukon education department has taken his case to the territory's education appeal tribunal.

Stacey McDiarmid, whose son attends Hidden Valley Elementary School, filed a complaint late last month.

The education appeal tribunal is an independent body that adjudicates complaints about decisions made by the education department, schools and school councils.

In her case, McDiarmid is appealing the department's refusal to hire a qualified, one-on-one teacher for her son.

"I think this is the last means for me to try and get the support that my son needs, and it's unfortunate that we have to go to this level," McDiarmid told the CBC.

"But at the end of the day, I'm his mom and I'm his only advocate."

Whitehorse mother Stacey McDiarmid is taking her son's case to the Yukon education appeal tribunal. (Stacey McDiarmid)

McDiarmid's son has autism. According to the complaint, that, combined with a handful of other factors, means he can't learn in a typical classroom setting. While he's had a rotating series of educational assistants — 10 different ones since 2018 — the complaint says what he really needs is a qualified teacher who can work with him one-on-one.

In the Yukon, the mandatory requirements for educational assistants are a Grade 12 education and experience working with youth. While some of McDiarmid's son's educational assistants have had additional qualifications, McDiarmid said they have all eventually left for higher-paying teacher positions.

The simple solution, McDiarmid said, is for the education department to fund a one-on-one teacher position, which would ensure her son is getting proper support and that the person working with him is adequately compensated.

"I've probably sent like 30 to 50 emails and I've probably had at least 20 different meetings about this, and nothing changes," McDiarmid said.

"... All I'm asking for is [to] give him the right support, you know? Let him be successful."

Department of Education spokesperson Kyle Nightingale said in the email that the department can't comment on "the details of a specific student's file."

However, he wrote that the department is "committed to supporting all Yukon students and creating an inclusive education system that ensures all students can succeed," and is "currently working to improve our inclusive and special education programming to better support Yukon students."

The CBC's calls and emails to the education appeal tribunal's registrar were not answered.

Inclusive education shortcomings highlighted in recent reviews

The shortcomings with inclusive education in the Yukon, though not new, have been brought into the spotlight in recent years thanks to three separate reviews.

In 2019, the Office of the Auditor General of Canada released a report following a review of the Yukon's Kindergarten to Grade 12 system that found the territory wasn't doing enough to support First Nations and rural students as well disabled students.

The Auditor General recommended, among other things, that the Yukon government conduct a review of inclusive and special education. The leader of that review, Nikki Yee, wrote in her final report last year that students in the Yukon generally "experience low-quality education based on chaotic and disjointed structures in schools and across the educational system, and based on underdeveloped capacity among educators."

A final report on the Yukon government's mishandling of a 2019 sexual abuse case at Hidden Valley released last month found parents thought disabled students in the Yukon were "being removed from classrooms too frequently as a result of poorly trained [educational assistants] who simply do not know what else to do."

The report urged the government to fully implement all the recommendations from the auditor general's review as well as the review on inclusive and special education.

The Yukon government has accepted the recommendations of all three reports.

'He's just a little boy that just needs a little bit of time and patience'

For McDiarmid, the reviews didn't tell her anything she didn't already know.

According to her tribunal complaint, her son has missed upwards of 250 days of school over the past three years because an educational assistant wasn't available.

Even having educational assistants doesn't guarantee success — McDiarmid said that in her experience, if they don't have experience working with children like her son, he ends up spending "95 per cent of his time in the hallway, and he is dysregulated."

The situation got so bad last year that any academic goals were removed from his individualized education plan (IEP).

"Who doesn't have academic goals on their IEP?" she asked. "That's what we're in school for, is to learn, right? But we had to put them off because he was so dysregulated."

McDiarmid said there is hope — her son is currently working with an educational assistant who has the right kind of training to meet his needs. As a result, he has had academic goals added back on to his IEP, is able to spend full days in school and is more emotionally regulated overall.

However, while her son is currently thriving, McDiarmid said she's still worried because this educational assistant, like others before, could leave for a better-paying teaching position at any time.

Having a dedicated one-on-one teacher, she said, would guarantee her son the educational stability he's never had.

"He's just a little boy that just needs a little bit of time and patience, and he needs support," McDiarmid said.

"... I'm hopeful that this [tribunal] process will help us get to that point, so my son can finally have the education that he deserves and so other kids can follow in behind him and finally get the education they deserve."