Interim leader for over 3 years, Stacey Hassard hands off Yukon Party helm

With the election of Currie Dixon as Yukon Party leader Saturday, Stacey Hassard ended his tenure as one of the longest-serving interim party leaders in Canadian political history.

The Pelly-Nisutlin MLA choked up as he delivered remarks before the leadership results were announced Saturday.

"Obviously today's a happy day for me as I took on this role about 44 months ago on a short term basis," Hassard said, fighting back what he described as "happy tears."

Hassard lasted longer than some ostensibly permanent leaders, including federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who held his job for just two and a half years, before resigning this past December.

In November 2016, Hassard took the reins of a Yukon Party reeling from the end of its 14-year run in power, and the election night defeat of Premier Darrell Pasloski in his own riding. Pasloski stepped down as leader that night.

Ten days later, Hassard found himself leader of the Official Opposition.

Extended interim leadership wasn't planned

Linda Benoit, who finished third in leadership voting, was the party president back in 2016. She said one of the reasons the party put off the leadership selection for so long was to give the new leader some momentum heading into the next election.

Still, Benoit said, having an interim leader for more than three years wasn't originally part of the plan.

"I don't think any of us had any idea that we were going to keep asking him to do that, to fill that role for that long," she said.

Hassard said he felt obligated to take one for the team.

"I felt at that point in my life that being the leader ... wasn't something that I aspired to do and so I didn't want to close the door on any of the rest of my caucus members," he said in an interview.

In the end, only one sitting MLA ran for the leadership, Lake Laberge MLA Brad Cathers, who finished a close second in voting Saturday.

Hassard takes a few parting shots at government

In prepared remarks, Hassard thanked the other members of the Yukon Party caucus before taking a few swipes at Sandy Silver's Liberals record on transparency, accountability and their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Any issue that comes along gets bogged down with review after review," Hassard said. "And that is because there is no leadership. And when they face suggestions for improvement or criticism [the Liberals] lash out and they attack," he said.

Dixon, the new leader, thanked Hassard for his service.

"He has taken this often thankless position and served with poise and expertise. He's done an admirable job at holding the government to account and offering thoughtful and strong opposition to the direction that the Liberals have taken us all," Dixon said.

First elected as the MLA for Pelly-Nisutlin in 2011, Hassard served as economic development minister and housing minister during the Pasloski government. Last week, Hassard wouldn't say whether he'd run in the next territorial election, which must be held by November 2021.

"I think it's too early to make that decision," he said. "It could potentially be almost a year and a half before the government calls an election. So it's really challenging to say what can happen in a person's life in a year and a half."