Man faces attempted murder charge after RCMP officer stabbed in Whitehorse

The man arrested in Whitehorse Wednesday after an eight-hour standoff with police has been charged with attempted murder and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Whitehorse RCMP said the man is being held in custody until he appears in court. They added they'll release his name when the charges are sworn.

Police said they initially went to the Whistle Bend neighbourhood, "in the area around 35 Tarahne Way," Wednesday morning for a wellbeing check.

"However, the officers who attended were confronted with a bladed weapon upon interacting with the person involved, and one of the officers received injuries to their chest from this weapon," the release stated.

Speaking on CBC's Yukon Morning, RCMP Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard said the officer received some bruises from the stabbing. He added the officer was protected by his vest and is doing well.

According to the release, the suspect was armed and barricaded and "presented a significant safety risk to himself, the police, and others."

Sheppard said that after the stabbing, police contained the area. They also moved some people in the apartment building where the situation was unfolding to safety, and asked others to shelter in place.

The release added that no members of the public were injured during the incident.

As many as eight police vehicles were observed on the scene. Heavily armed officers, some in tactical gear, were also present.