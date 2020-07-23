RCMP charge man with attempted murder in alleged stabbing

Nunavut RCMP have charged a man with attempted murder and aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing someone in Kinngait last week.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said they went to a home around 11:21 p.m. on July 16 and found a male in "medical distress from being the victim of a stabbing."

He was rushed to the health centre, RCMP say, and later medevaced to Iqaluit.

"The injuries to the victim are serious but non-life threatening and they are expected to make a full recovery," the statement said.

RCMP say a 44-year-old man from the community was arrested and charged. The police did not name the accused in the news release. They said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the alleged incident.

The accused has been released from custody with "strict conditions."

He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10 in Kinngait.