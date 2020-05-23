With restrictions cut back, Yellowknife church takes services outside

A church in Yellowknife is holding its services outside thanks to lighter restrictions on outdoor gatherings during Phase 1 of the territory's plan to lift the rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Patrick's Church hasn't been able to hold mass inside for months because of the restrictions on indoor gatherings during the pandemic.

But now, outdoor gatherings of 25 are allowed, so a small pulpit has been set up in the church's parking lot. Those wanting to attend must sign up beforehand.



"I'm happy I can have the mass for people and that we can celebrate our faith together, that's the main thing," said Father Marek Pisarek.



The church is holding outdoor mass from Tuesday to Friday at 5:30 p.m.