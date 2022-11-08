New funding announced to help sustain Yellowknife supported living program for next 20 years

The Spruce Bough supported living home was just an idea in 2017.

For people who were experiencing homelessness, couch-surfing or staying in a shelter, Spruce Bough was going to be a place to call home.

The idea finally became a reality in 2020 thanks to money mobilized by COVID-19, but the contract was set to expire last March. The doors managed to stay open with a minor extension and scramble for funding.

Now, and thanks to funding commitments from the federal and territorial government, the program is set to be able to run for the next 20 years.

"It's amazing … we feel great that we're able to continue housing our homeless populations and those most at risk, but then also to provide a home for them," Renee Sanderson, executive director of Yellowknife Women's Society told CBC News after the funding announcement Monday morning.

The funding to keep the program includes $6 million from the federal government, $620,000 from Housing NWT and $150,000 from the Yellowknife Women's Society. The previous site owners also donated $300,000.

"It's amazing that these opportunities exist and we're continuing to help our populations," Sanderson said.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen were in town for the announcement with Hussen echoing the sentiments.

"Real people will be helped by this and I'm really happy to be here to announce these federal investments," Hussen said.

New funding will lessen burden

People who live at Spruce Bough call it "life-changing."

The housing program, located in what used to be the Arnica Inn, offers private rooms, meals, a managed-alcohol program, and programming to 30 people. Its capacity is expected to bump up to 42 people when construction is done.

It started as a place for people without stable housing and at higher risk of death and serious illness from COVID-19, but it is now a long-term home for people.

"We're just helping with that transition, even though we're not a transitional house there is that opportunity for them to leave our society and live independently on their own," Sanderson said.

Spruce Bough building, operating in partnership with the Yellowknife Women's Society. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

Earlier this year, the program received a $1.5 million boost from the territorial government to help with operational costs, and a $3 million donation from the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation to purchase the building.

Sanderson said the new 20-year commitment will help give the program stability and lessen the burden of looking for funding.

"They also made the announcement that there's other initiatives coming as well, so we're really excited to hear a little bit more of those and how can we continue addressing the issues that we do have in Yellowknife," Sanderson said.

"These opportunities and funding helps us address those situations."

21 affordable units for women and children

The federal government also announced $12 million in funding for an affordable rental project for women and children, Lynn's Place II.

"It's absolutely fantastic," Kate Reid, board chair for the YWCA told CBC.

"We're so excited … we are away to the races and it's just an amazing commitment from all levels of government."

Lynn's Place II will have 21 rental units for women and children with funding commitments from the federal government, more than $1 million from the YWCA NWT, more than $500,000 from Housing NWT and an extra $5 million from the federal government allocated to the City of Yellowknife.

A file photo of a sewing circle at a COVID-19 isolation shelter in Yellowknife. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

"Supporting the housing needs of all Yellowknifers, including women and children, is so important to our community and the City of Yellowknife," said Mayor Rebecca Alty at the news conference.

"This project helps to fill an important gap and ensures that more women and children will have access to affordable, safe housing, with crucial support services, which may have life changing impacts for many individuals for years to come."

The original Lynn's Place opened in 2014 with 18 fully furnished units.

Construction for Lynn's Place II started this May with the building expected to open next July.