What's the future of self-government in Nunavut? Join CBC North for a discussion this afternoon

CBC Nunavut is hosting a special live edition of Tausunni on Facebook this afternoon.

Join host Salome Avva as she speaks with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Aluki Kotierk about the future of self-government in Nunavut.

Kotierk says the organization wants to explore how self-government works in other jurisdictions and see how elements from those systems could work in Nunavut.

"We're at 25 years since the Nunavut agreement was signed," Kotierk said. "Now I think we're looking at what are the other options? Is there a way we can do better than can enhance Inuit self-determination?"

Have questions or comments? Call in at 979-6151 or toll free at 1-888-896-4135, Or you can let us know in the comments on the livestream happening on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

The Inuktitut-language special runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT.