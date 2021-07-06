Heat warning issued for For Liard, Fort Simpson and Wrigley

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fort Liard region, the Fort Simpson region, and the area around Wrigley, N.W.T.

The weather agency says over the next two to three days, daytime temperatures will be near or above 30 degrees, with overnight lows not dipping below 16 degrees.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," wrote Environment Canada.

The N.W.T. government has also put out a statement, asking residents to reduce their risk of heat-related illness by staying hydrated, keeping curtains and blinds shut during the hottest part of the day, and scheduling more vigorous activities for cooler times of day.

You can read all of the government's tips here.

The heat wave that's gripped Western Canada so far this summer has smashed a number of previous records in the region.

The heat wave may even have broken the territory's highest-ever recorded temperature.

The N.W.T.'s hottest day on record is still July 18, 1941, when the mercury rose to 39.4 C in Fort Smith, N.W.T., but preliminary data shows the thermometer hit 39.9 C in Fort Smith on June 30.