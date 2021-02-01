South Slave region dog sled race goes ahead, despite COVID-19

A dog sled race in the Northwest Territories' South Slave region went ahead last weekend, despite COVID-19.

Fourteen dog teams raced from Hay River to Enterprise, a distance of about 37 kilometres, as part of the Aurora Ford Classic Dog Sled Race.

This year, in keeping with public health restrictions, no spectators were allowed to stand at the start and finish lines.

"There's one allowed down here other than the mushers, the handlers, and of course, the media," said race organizer Danny Beck. Anyone who wanted to watch the race had to do so from within their vehicle.

Travel restrictions meant all the teams were from the Northwest Territories, said Beck.

Danny Beaulieu's team came in first, winning the $2,000 prize.